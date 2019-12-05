South Queensferry Rotary stalwart passes away

Long-standing Rotarian Charlie Wright, who passed away on November 25, aged 82, was serving the South Queensferry branch until just a few weeks before his death.

Born to a pig-farming family on the outskirts of Corstorphine, Charlie attended Boroughmuir School and did National Service in the RAF before following his father into the pig-rearing business.

Charlie, who managed a pig farm in Kirkliston, participated fully in local life, helping out as a member of Kirkliston Parish Church, Kirkliston Environmental Group and the local Men’s Shed at Craigies Farm.

An enthusiastic Rotary member, he served twice as president - once in 1989 - 90 and again in 2000 - 2001. Charlie held several other positions within the club and was attendance and welfare officer until a few weeks before he passed away.

Paul Harris, a fellow twice past president of the Rotary Club of South Queensferry paid tribute. He said: “It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Charlie Wright, long-standing and much respected member of the Rotary Club of South Queensferry. The club extends its sympathy to his wife Joan, son Simon, daughter Carolyn and grandchildren.”

Charlie loved dancing. It was in the Palais Ballroom that he met Joan Boyd who became his wife.

He spent much of his career managing the late Basil Baird’s pig unit at Hallyards near Kirkliston, where he and Joan continued to live after his retirement.

In his younger days, Charlie was a keen supporter of Edinburgh Young Farmers’ Club where he served as chairman, doing much to develop that organisation. He was also honorary president of the Lothian and Peebles Young Farmers’ Club.

He thoroughly enjoyed the role of Santa, and travelled many miles round the streets of Queensferry and Dalmeny with the Rotary Santa’s Sleigh which, for many years, was stored at Hallyards Farm.

To show the esteem in which the club held Charlie, he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship - one of the highest honours in Rotary.

Charlie was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour and died after a very short time in St Columba’s Hospice.