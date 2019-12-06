South Queensferry Rotary club is Hopetoun House Christmas Fair charity

The Rotary Club of South Queensferry was selected as Hopetoun House’s chosen charity for the Christmas Fair held last week.

Last Friday and Saturday (November 29 and 30), local Rotarians attended the fair to steward parking. They also sold calendars in support of Freedom from Fistula – a medical charity which treats women in Africa who have suffered childbirth injuries.

Rotary Club of South Queensferry president Jim McCulloch was delighted that his club was chosen as this year’s charity at the annual festive event.

He said: “The club has a long association with Hopetoun House. We are very grateful to be this year’s chosen charity and to be able to raise funds for this little-known but worthwhile cause.”

Meanwhile, to find out where and when to see Santa out and about in the run-up to Christmas, visit the Rotary Club website at www.rcsq.org.