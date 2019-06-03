Soldiers at Edinburgh Castle fire 21-gun salute to mark coronation anniversary

The Capital had an extra-special message for Her Majesty today as the Queen celebrated the 66th anniversary of her coronation.

Locals who are accustomed to Edinburgh’s world famous one o’clock gun were given an extra treat with a series of blasts by 16 Field Regiment, the Royal Artillery.

Soldiers fired off a 21 gun royal salute from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle to mark the historic day in 1953 when the young queen ascended to the throne in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony was flashed on some of the first privately owned television screens around the world and later shown in thousands of cinemas the length and breadth of the UK to huge audiences.