SNP politician's son dies on holiday in Amsterdam

The son of a SNP politician died while on holiday with pals in Amsterdam.



Charlie Haughey, 20, died on Saturday morning while staying in the city with friends.

His mother, SNP Mental Health minister Clare Haughey, was said to be "devastated".

Mum-of-three Mrs Haughey has represented the Rutherglen constituency in Glasgow since being elected in 2016.

Charlie's brother, Séan, wrote on Facebook: "For those who aren't already aware, over the weekend we received the news that my brother Charlie Haughey had passed away Saturday morning while on holiday with his friends.

"A further post will be made when funeral arrangements are finalised for those wanting to attend.

"As you can imagine, we're all devastated at the loss of a brother, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

"We have been very grateful for all the kind messages and support we've received over the past couple of days."

