The image from Fife Jammers showed a snake at a clothing point

Social media posts showed what appeared to be a python at a clothing donations point in Fife.

Reports of the discovery began to surface around 2pm this afternoon, with social media pages sharing the startling images.

A post from Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page also claimed that that the Scottish SPCA were inundated with calls about the discovery, with the animal believed to be a type of python.

Police have since confirmed that the snake was on the streets of the town, but that the animal had since been recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a snake seen in the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy shortly after 5pm on Monday, 18 October.

“The animal was safely recovered by officers and the Scottish SPCA was made aware.”

Picture; FIfe Jammers