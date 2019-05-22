Smoke alarms fail safety tests

Four smoke alarms widely available online have completely failed to detect smoke in consumer tests, underlining concerns about how easy it is to unknowingly buy unsafe products through online marketplaces.

The alarms were purchased online by consumer watchdog Which?. Each one was tested in fire settings involving wood, cotton, plastics and solvents.

All four failed to sound in every test conducted, while three of the alarms had a CE mark, suggesting to consumers that they are legal to sell in the UK and meet all safety standards. All of the alarms were unbranded, made in China and sold through Chinese re-sellers. Two came with instructions that were not in English, meaning that the product cannot lawfully be sold in the UK.

Which? found that listings for the products are rife on eBay. In a snapshot study, the consumer champion found the four alarms that failed its testing accounted for 171 of the cheapest 500 listings for smoke detectors on its site.

On Wish, 28 out of 200 listings were for three of the alarms that completely failed to detect smoke in Which?’s tests.

eBay has removed the listings for the alarms that failed to detect smoke in its tests.

It said: "The listings flagged by Which? have been removed and the sellers informed. The safety of customers is our number one priority and we work closely with bodies such as Trading Standards to ensure listings sold on our marketplace comply with the law.”

Wish.com said: “As a marketplace with more than 2 billion products, we look to our community to help us ensure that our products are up to the standard that customers expect. We are grateful to Which? for alerting us to this issue and looking out for the needs of the consumer. We are working to remove these products from the platform and are following up with the merchants in question to ensure they are adhering to local laws and regulations.”

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “It’s extremely concerning that eBay and Wish are listing smoke alarms that simply do not work, which could put people’s lives at risk in the event of a fire. Anyone who has one of the products highlighted should stop using it immediately.

“eBay and Wish must take the safety of their customers more seriously and stop these alarms from getting on to their sites in the first place. eBay customers will be shocked to find that listings for some unsafe alarms simply reappear on the site after being removed."

She added: “The safety of products bought on some online marketplaces is becoming an increasing concern. The OPSS and Trading Standards need to take a more proactive approach to ensure that potentially lethal products don’t enter people’s homes through the back door.”