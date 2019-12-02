Sister of groom launches legal action after 50 guests fall ill at four star hotel wedding

A woman has launched legal action against a upmarket hotel after she contracted norovirus and 50 other guests fell ill following her brother's wedding.



Laura Jean, 40, developed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and a stiff neck and muscles two days after the reception on August 9.

She had attended the wedding at the swanky 4-star Bromsgrove Hotel and Spa in Worcestershire,which is managed by Britannia Hotels Ltd.

Laura contacted her brother about the problems and was shocked when he confirmed that around 50 other guests had been in touch to say they had been unwell too.

She booked an emergency appointment with her GP, and following tests it was confirmed she had norovirus.

Laura said she endured "a nightmare" as a result of the illness and needed to take a full week off from her job as an assembly operator.

She also suffers from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, and has seen the symptoms of that condition significantly worsen since the reception.

Laura has now instructed specialist lawyers from Irwin Mitchell to investigate her case after they secured a six-figure payout for victims in a similar case last year.

Laura, of Catshill, Worcs., said: "I was in an incredibly bad way and could not believe what had happened.

"When my brother told me that a lot of other people were also ill I couldn't believe it.

"It remains very difficult to think about the fact that this was my brother's special day and now I'll only remember it for the wrong reasons."

Jatinder Paul, a senior associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said: "We are hugely concerned by what Laura has been through and have already started investigations into her experience.

"Through our work, we have seen time and time again how gastric illness issues of this kind cannot be downplayed.

"In many cases, the problems can prove hugely disruptive to people's personal and working lives, while in some instances they can also lead to long-term health conditions and even death.

"With this in mind, we are determined to provide answers to help Laura try and come to terms with her ordeal.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may also have been affected."

Bromsgrove Hotel and Spa has been contacted for comment