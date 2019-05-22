Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group to close 23 stores across the UK and Ireland

A total of 23 stores owned by Sir Philip Green's Arcadia group are to close, putting 520 jobs at risk across the UK and Ireland.

The company, whose brands include Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Dorothy Perkins and Evans, is also to try to cut rents at 194 further sites in a bid to tackle the "highly competitive retail environment".

Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Topshop and Topman stores are believed to be among those earmarked for closure. Sir Philip is to inject £100 million of his own money into the business over the next three years, while Arcadia halve its annual payments to the company's pension scheme

Arcadia hopes to undertake a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which ringfences the firm in a legally binding agreement with its creditors to allow a proportion of debt to be paid back over time. The deal will be put to creditors at a meeting next month.

Last month, Sir Philip appointed two restructuring specialists on to the board of the firm.

Arcadia chief executive Ian Grabiner said: "Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform. This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business.

"We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today's CVA proposals."

