As well as a string of dates across Europe and the UK, Sir Elton was scheduled to play at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on December 9 and 10 before visiting Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on December 13 and 14.

His two nights at P&J Live will now take place on June 13 and 15, 2023, while the SSE Hydro’s shows have been moved to June 17 and 18, 2023.

The 74-year-old musical icon said it is with “great sadness and a heavy heart” that he has been forced to reschedule his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023.

Sir Elton John performing at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London.

He said in a statement: “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

“I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

Sir Elton said he will still perform at the upcoming charitable Global Citizen event on September 25.

He added: “Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.

“After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer.

“I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had.

“I promise you this, the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

