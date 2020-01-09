‘Singer of the world’ coming to Linlithgow

Have your say

A former international ‘Singer of the World’ winner is set to perform in Linlithgow this month with a world-renowned accompanist.

Mezzo Soprano Catriona Morison from Edinburgh, became the first ever British winner of the BBC’s international “Singer of the World” competition in Cardiff in 2017.

On Saturday, January 18, she will perform at St Michael’s Parish Church, Linlithgow, at 7.30pm, with the world-renowned accompanist Malcolm Martineau, also from Edinburgh.

David Lunt of concert organisers Linlithgow Arts Guild, said: “We are delighted and privileged to present this concert, which we are confident will be a memorable event.

“The programme of songs relates to the subjects of love and loss, including music by Schumann, Grieg, Brahms and English composers.

“All are welcome. Tickets are available online at www.LinlithgowArtsGuild.co.uk, and from Far from the Madding Crowd and other local outlets.

“They can also be reserved by text to 07731 614179. Prices are £14, U26 £6 and children free.”

Catriona studied at the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, and at the University of Arts in Berlin, graduating with a Masters in Opera with distinction.

She plans to release her first solo CD with Malcolm Martineau in the current season. Malcolm has worked with of some of the world’s greatest singers.