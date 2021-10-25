Ms Daly, 23, has been missing since Sunday, October 24, and concerns are growing for her safety.

She was last seen in the Hamilton Town Centre at around 1.30am on Sunday and was wearing a red jacket with black collar while carrying a light brown handbag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Daly is white, medium sized, 5ft 4in and has long blonde/fair hair.

Sergeant Jay Cavanagh from Larkhall Police Office says: "It is out of character for Shelley not to be in touch with her family and friends. Both police and her family are growing concerned for her.

"If anyone has seen Shelley or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts then please contact Police as a matter of urgency."

If you have any information on Ms Daly’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0557 of October 24.

Shelly Anne Daly: Concerns grow for 23-year-old woman reported missing from Lanark/

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.