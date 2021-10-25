Ms Daly, 23, has been missing since Sunday, October 24, and concerns are growing for her safety.
She was last seen in the Hamilton Town Centre at around 1.30am on Sunday and was wearing a red jacket with black collar while carrying a light brown handbag.
Ms Daly is white, medium sized, 5ft 4in and has long blonde/fair hair.
Sergeant Jay Cavanagh from Larkhall Police Office says: "It is out of character for Shelley not to be in touch with her family and friends. Both police and her family are growing concerned for her.
"If anyone has seen Shelley or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts then please contact Police as a matter of urgency."
If you have any information on Ms Daly’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0557 of October 24.