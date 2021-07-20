Following its successful 2020 debut, all shows and events at this year’s festival will be streamed globally from Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre and London's Soho Theatre from August 3-30.

The 2021 comedy programme includes Hill with ‘Harry Hill’s Noise’, and Thomas in new show ‘Best of The Mark Thomas Comedy Product’.

Elsewhere, Fringe-lovers can enjoy a host of comedic talent such as Sikisa, Helen Bauer, and Joe Thomas.

Harry Hill, left, and Mark Thomas, right, will be taking part in this year's Shedinburgh Festival Fringe.

Rachel Fairburn, meanwhile, presents ‘Comedians Telling Shed Stories’, the newest comedians' storytelling night about what on earth goes on down the bottom of the garden.

Shedinburgh co-creator Gary McNair presents the undisputed kings of the pun based musical mashup in a special comedy show titled ‘Pun For the Road: The Greatest Hits of the Pun Lovin' Criminals’.

The theatre programme features range of award-winning shows from Fringe festivals past including ‘Iphigenia in Splott’ by Gary Owen, performed by Sophie Melville, ‘Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons’ by Sam Steiner, and ‘Build a Rocket’ by Chris White.

Elsewhere, Scottish artist Robert Softley Gale performs his international smash-hit, ‘If These Spasms Could Speak’.

Other special events include Harry Potter star Jessie Cave in conversation with her sister Bebe about her debut novel, and a Shedinburgh poetry night featuring leading UK poets Sabrina Mahfouz, Zia Ahmed, Katie Greenall and Case Bailey.

Mark Thomas said: “Shedinburgh is a unique response to a unique situation in the absence of the full Edinburgh festival as artists we reach out to communicate with each other in any way we can, what better way than working with friends to broadcast to the world from a shed.

“This is the arts and crafts answer to Wayne’s World.”

Tickets will be available on a 'Pay What You Can’ system, starting at £6. Visit www.shedinburgh.com

