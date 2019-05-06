Several injured after wall collapses at Linlithgow farm

Emergency services are currently at a farm in Linlithgow where there are reports that a wall has collapsed, injuring several people.
Police were called to a farm at around 10.10am today (Monday) and inquiries are ongoing.
There are road closures in place and the air ambulance has been seen in the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.
"The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.
"Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance."
More to follow.