Several injured after wall collapses at Linlithgow farm

Emergency services are currently at a farm in Linlithgow where there are reports that a wall has collapsed, injuring several people.

Police were called to a farm at around 10.10am today (Monday) and inquiries are ongoing.

A wall is believed to have collapsed injuring several people

There are road closures in place and the air ambulance has been seen in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.

"The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

"Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance."

