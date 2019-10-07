Seven passengers bundled off budget flight after blazing stag party row in front of children

Seven Brits were bundled off a budget flight after it made an emergency landing following a row between passengers - with one SPITTING at a woman, witnesses say.

Onlookers claim two groups of lads forced the Jet2 flight from Manchester to Tenerife on Thursday (3) to divert to Portugal after a bust up.

The ruckus is said to have broken out around two hours after the 5.35pm take-off, when a group of four sat at the back started punching each other.

An air stewardess broke up the fight, and seated one of the rowdy guys at the front of the airliner in an effort to calm tensions.

Minutes later, though, the man vaulted back to his pals - where things kicked off again.

Passengers then tried to break up the fight, leading to the moment one of the lads apparently spat in a woman's eye.

As a girl shrieks, a woman shouts: "There's children on the airplane!"

One man can be heard saying: "He spat on a woman"

At this moment, the captain announced plans to divert the plane and make an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal.

Key eyewitness Nathan Belford, 30, said a 10-man stag party then "howled with rage" and picked a fight with both cabin crew and the group of four.

He said the stag party "complained bitterly to the stewardess" - and even "started pinching drinks from the front of the plane".

Landing in Portugal at around 8pm, security then bundled seven men - all from the four-man group, three from the stag party - off the plane.

Two hours later, the plane completed its journey to Tenerife.

Fed-up Nathan, of Stoke-on-Trent, said: "We couldn't believe what was happening. We just wanted to go on holiday.

"Things first kicked off when the group at the back got into a fight. Punches were thrown, and the stewardess broke them up.

"But then they kicked off again, and passengers actually intervened to calm them down.

"One woman got in the way, but a guy spat in her eye. It was disgusting.

"After that, cabin decided to divert to Portugal. Then things escalated after the bigger stag party howled with rage about it.

"They picked a fight with cabin crew and with the group of four, complaining that they should be going to Tenerife for their weekend.

"One of the guys got into trouble when he started pinching drinks from the front of the plane. It was Bedlam.

"Once we landed, though, security got them off. It was impressive - one of the guys they had to carry off was at least six-foot-six."

Jet2 confirmed a row between passengers had erupted, saying: "As a family friendly airline we will not tolerate disruptive behaviour of any sort.

"As such we will always take the appropriate action to ensure that our passengers and staff do not have to endure the unacceptable actions of a small minority.

"We take this matter very seriously and we are liaising with the relevant authorities."