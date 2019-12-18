Serious concerns raised over food and water at Scottish nursery

A Scottish nursery could face having its registration cancelled after an inspection raised serious concerns.

The Care Inspectorate has ordered Jacaranda Nursery near Ayr to make urgent improvements to ensure there is enough food and water available for children.

Inspectors said the nursery must also show staff have the necessary qualifications, skills and experience to meet the "health, welfare, safety and developmental needs of all children".

They also said the nursery must demonstrate the manager has the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to manage the establishment.

The nursery said it is "working closely with the Care Inspectorate to make all suggested improvements immediately".

The formal improvement notice served on the nursery in Coalhall warns unless there is a significant improvement it intends to make a proposal to cancel its registration.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "The care experienced by children at this nursery is not good enough and must improve.

"The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by children improves quickly.

"The provider has indicated to us that they are willing to work with our inspectors to make the improvements required.

"We will visit this nursery again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied with the progress being made we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights."

As part of the area for improvement relating to food provision, the nursery is asked to ensure all staff know about and understand children's allergies, food preferences and dietary requirements.

Staff are also asked to ensure children are provided with varied, healthy and nutritious snack options.

Nursery manager Fiona Deeney said: "We were very disappointed to receive this notice at our most recent Inspection.

"We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate (CI) to make all suggested improvements immediately.

"The CI found no issue with the standard of food or frequency of meals and snacks, all children are provided with a choice of drinks at meal times and snack times and throughout the day."

She added: "The improvements suggested by the CI were related to more frequently refilling a water jug where children help themselves and relating to a variety of food and extra food available when requested.

"All of our staff are appropriately qualified or working towards the relevant qualification.

"We are, however, also undertaking a swift review of staff training to ensure all staff meet relevant skills requirements.

"We receive extremely positive feedback from the parents and the children who use our service.

"I, and all of our staff, will continue to provide a safe and caring environment for the children in our care."