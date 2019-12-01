Search for man, 30, missing from Scottish hospital in freezing temperatures

A search is under way for a "disorientated" man who went missing from a hospital in freezing conditions.



Police are appealing for help to trace Steven Douglas and raised concerns that he may have a seizure if he fails to take his medication.

The 30-year-old has been reported missing from Stobhill General Hospital, Balornock Road, Glasgow and was last seen by a member of the public near Springburn Park at around 8.30am.

Steven is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of athletic muscular build with short, dark brown hair and goatee style facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy bubble jacket with orange inside the hood, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

Inspector Gareth Griffiths, of Baird Street Police Station, said: "Steven has been missing for a number of hours now and concern for him is growing due to the inclement weather and the possible risk of him having a seizure if he fails to take his medication. He may also appear disorientated or confused.

"We are now looking for assistance from the public. If you believe you have seen Steven or have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1261 of 1 December."

