Scottish speed skater Elise Christie takes social media break to improve mental health

She spoke out against online bullies at the weekend.

Scottish speed skater Elise Christie is taking a break from social media in a bid to improve her mental health.

The 29-year-old, who won three world titles in 2017, revealed in April that she had spent two years on antidepressants and self-harmed.

It comes after Christie spoke out against online bullies after a heartfelt post sharing details of her struggle with depression and self-harm.

The Livingston-born skated shared a graphic picture of a previous self-harm wound at the weekend, alongside an emotional message looking back at a year since her 'lowest moment' at the end of 2018, and thanking family and friends who have supported her.

In a new post shared on Instagram and Twitter, Christie said: "I’ve decided that I’m going to take a break from social media for a while, I’m really not happy with who I am at the moment, and my poor mental health is getting the best of me and affecting my behaviours. I want to be better than this and I want to come back a better person, and make amends with anyone I've upset.

"I need to find myself again and be myself again. I'll be taking time to focus on skating, my relationship with the boy love, my friends who are so important to me and my family who are my biggest supporters.

"I'm not sure how I spiralled so far away from my true self last year, but I'm having some time out to figure it out and get happier again. I'm so thankful to you all and the ones who constantly understand. Take care of yourselves."

She added that her management would take over her social media output to keep fans updated with her schedule.