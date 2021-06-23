The male cat, Tigger, was taken to the vets on May 22, 2021, after he returned home to his owners in Galston, East Ayrshire, with a deep wound in his front paw.

They initially thought it was an animal bite, but vets discovered that there was a gun pellet embedded in Tigger’s paw.

The injury was so bad that the animal had to have his leg amputated.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident and is now investigating and appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Caitlin Rea, said: “This has been an incredibly upsetting and stressful time for Tigger’s owners.

“Tigger’s front leg was completely shattered by the pellet. The vet had no choice but to remove the limb.

“We are asking that anyone in the area who might know what happened to come forward.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal which is a criminal offence punishable by law.

“While we don’t want to worry pet owners in the area, we would ask that people be vigilant until we find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Tigger.

“We are working with Police Scotland to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

A picture of Tigger before he was shot and had to have his leg amputated.

If you have any information on Tigger’s shooting you can contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

