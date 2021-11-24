A member of the public alerted the animal welfare charity on Saturday, November 20, after they found the dog in a field next to their house on Crowlin Crescent, in the North-East of Glasgow.

The dog was taken in by the Scottish SPCA, who are now caring for him at their Dunbartonshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is keen to find the dogs owner as soon as possible as they are only able to hold animals as strays for seven days while they try to trace their owner. After this time, the Scottish SPCA make animals available for rehoming, unless they require additional care or treatment.

Scottish SPCA centre manager, Judy Button, said, “The brindle and white staffie cross came to us as a stray on the 20 November, and we are appealing to anyone who might know him or recognise him.

“He is microchipped to the Dumfries area, but unfortunately the phone number is incorrect. According the microchip, his name is Tyro.

“Tyro is a friendly, older dog and is sadly quite frail. He is estimated to be 11 years old.

A Staffordshire bull terrier cross has been taken in as a stray by the Scottish SPCA after a member of the public found him lying in a field next to their house on Crowlin Crescent.

“We are urging anyone with any information about this dog to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The Scottish SPCA is Scotland’s animal welfare charity, and is separate from RSPCA, who work in England and Wales.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.