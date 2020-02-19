Scottish scientists create world-first eco gin which actually cuts carbon emissions

A environmentally friendly gin has been created from garden peas at a Scottish university.

The spirit is usually made from wheat, but researchers came up with an idea to reduce the carbon footprint further.

The new drink cuts carbon emissions. Picture: JPI Media

An eco-friendly gin is now on the market made from peas, which avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates.

A by-product from the distilling process can be used as animal feed, further increasing its green credentials as it means less needs to be imported for farmers to use.

The drink, Nàdar, costs £43 for a 700ml bottle and will initially be sold online.

The finished gin product is flavoured using natural botanicals, lemongrass and citrus leaf, and is described as having a “fresh and fruity” aroma.

It was created by PhD student Kirsty Black, who studies at Abertay University.

Carbon footprint

She spent five years working with the Arbikie Distillery, near Montrose, and the James Hutton Institute, to come up with the drink.

Each 700ml bottle of Nàdar has a carbon footprint of -1.54 kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent).

The first batch of “pot-ale” – the name for the high protein by-product – is currently being used to feed cows on a farm near the distillery.

Ms Black said: “At Arbikie, everything we do is dictated by the seasons and our geographical location.

“Year on year we see the weather, harvest timings and crop quality change, all highlighting the need to address the climate crisis now.

“By producing the world’s first climate positive gin, we are taking initial steps towards improving our environmental impact, while demonstrating what can be achieved when like-minded researchers and businesses come together.”

Dr Pietro (Pete) Iannetta, an agroecologist at the James Hutton Institute, added: “The climate change crisis demands far greater respect for natural resources that has previously been afforded.

“We must be more efficient, and the best place to start is locally.

Teamwork

“Towards that end, this is not simply a story of a new gin but is in fact another great example of Scottish teamwork and ingenuity.

“Nàdar is fully provenanced as a sustainable Scottish product, and when purchased consumers can be assured they are also encouraging more practical crop rotations, helping to reduce artificial fertiliser use, improve soil qualities, and most importantly, to directly reconnect the values of local consumers and farmers to help realise the most respectful and sustainable of agricultural operations at home.”