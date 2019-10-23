Scottish schoolgirl 'wins Halloween' with Duke of Wellington costume - complete with traffic cone

Have your say

A Scottish schoolgirl has 'won Halloween' by dressing up as Glasgow's iconic Duke of Wellington statue - complete with traffic cone.

Caoimhe Flynn, five, from Glasgow wore head to toe black clothing and painted her face for her school's Halloween party.

A picture, share by her mother Siobhan Smith, has been shared more than four thousand times on Facebook.

Siobhan wrote: "Caoimhe off to her halloween party at after school. So buzzing wae this."

Carrie Aiken was impressed, writing: "Best fancy dress in Scotland ever. If you didn't win it's just wrong."

Anne Wright posted: "Absolutely inspirational."

Alix Currie wrote: "Finally found my ideal Halloween costume."

Mechelle Clark added: "Winner of Halloween this year."

Speaking to newspaper The Daily Record, Siobhan said: "At first Caoimhe said, 'I'm scared that everyone will laugh at me.' But once she was all dressed up she loved it and was laughing.

"I just try and think of random, out the box ideas. One year she was a Starbucks coffee cup, then the statue of liberty and then a transformer.

"When I was going to throw the horse out, that gave me the idea.

"I sawed off the rocking legs and glued wood onto the feet. I then drilled some castor wheels into the wood. I used kids paint from Asda to paint the horse black.

"I expected a few likes and shares but nothing on this scale. I can't believe it.

"I think The Duke of Wellington has taken off because it's such a well known icon in Glasgow."

READ MORE - Former Babestation model doesn't want to take Scots fan's £20k from his will



READ MORE - BBC apologises for Andrew Marr accusing Priti Patel of laughing during Brexit interview

