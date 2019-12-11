Scottish schoolboy, who acted in Outlander, dies suddenly age 14

Tributes have been paid to a Scottish schoolboy who acted in Outlander.

Jack Burns died suddenly at the age of 14.

He was dubbed 'the next Billy Elliot' and had shown star potential as a pupil at the Elite Academy of Dance in Greenock.

He also attended St Columba’s School in Kilmacolm.

The academy said in a statement: "It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post.

"Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.

"Jack’s family wish to let everyone know that his funeral service will be at at 10 am at St Mary’s Church, Patrick Street, Greenock, on Thursday December 12.

"[Parents and brother] Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend. They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.

"Our studio will be open at 9.00 am on Thursday for those wishing to attend.

"All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory."