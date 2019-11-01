Scottish recycling plant closed after suspected 'human remains' found in skip

A recycling centre in Fife was forced to close this week after supposed body parts were found.

A member of staff at Lochgelly Recycling Centre first raised the alarm with police and then closed the plant after a member of the public noticed what is believed to be human remains in one of the refuge skips.

The Fife-based recycling centre closed earlier this week after suspected human remains were found.

However, once forensic tests were completed, it was revealed the remains were that of an animal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “Following expert examination of the bones found it has now been confirmed that the bones are not in fact human, and are possibly from a deer.”

Simon Young, Fife Council service manager, told the Courier: “Our recycling centre at Lochgelly was closed for a short period of time on Sunday, October 27 to allow Police Scotland to investigate reports of a suspicious item in one of the bins.

“There were no suspicious items found and the centre was quickly re-opened.”