Scottish radio DJ takes hilarious pic of builders sleeping on the job

A popular Scottish radio DJ has taken a picture showing two builders sleeping while they take a break at work - with one using a wheelbarrow as his bed.

Clyde One DJ Greigsy managed to capture the image on Friday as the workmen went take a break.

The two men, who are both wearing hi-visibility jackets and work boots, appear to be "deep in sleep" as the sun shines on them.

Tweeting the picture to his 5,777 followers, Greigsy wrote: "This is actually happening outside my studio window right now!"

Greigys, who is based in Glasgow, added: "I have no idea who the lads are. Radio Clyde hired them to fix our drains.

"They honestly just had a quick, a 10 or 15 minute nap. It was about 29 degrees and lunchtime. Its the dude in the wheel barrow though that made me laugh."