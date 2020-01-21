Scottish pub featuring 'forgotten' mural by Alasdair Gray goes on the market

A pub featuring a 'forgotten' mural by the late Scottish artist Alasdair Gray has gone on the market.

The Falls of Clyde mural was rediscovered on the wall of the Riverside Tavern in Kirkfieldbank, Lanarkshire, as part of refurbishment works.

It had been covered over by wallpaper, paint and light fittings and when uncovered in 2006 it was badly damaged.

Gray, who died in December, was asked in 2009 by the then landlord to restore the artwork he had completed 40 years earlier shortly after he graduated from the Glasgow School of Art.

The 4ft wide and 25ft long mural in the main bar area depicts views of the gorge of the River Clyde and features landmarks including the famous Falls of Clyde near New Lanark.

The bar's leasehold is now up for sale for £30,000 and the owners will also consider offers to buy it outright.

It features a dining room capable of seating 65 people as well as a three-bedroom flat upstairs.

A listing for the pub reads: "Our clients acquired the premises circa. 2016 and since then, there has been an extensive renovation carried out to the property internally.

"As a result, the premises are fitted and equipped to a top quality standard throughout.

"Art lovers visit the bar to view the 'Falls Of The Clyde Mural', a 25ft by 4ft high artwork created by well-known artist Alasdair Gray in 1969 - the eye catching mural decorates the main wall in the bar area."

Speaking ahead of repairing the mural, Gray said: "I'd never painted anything like that before and it took a lot of time and care.

"I'd given it up for lost but I take it for granted that an artist's work may be destroyed.

"This part of the river is fascinating for its geology, natural history and the social history of Scotland through its connection with William Wallace, the early industrial revolution, David Dale and the Scottish co-operative movement.

"I have since enjoyed many walks with friends here, especially at weekends when Bonnington power station is switched off and the Clyde Falls can be seen with the full force that astonished Wordsworth and Coleridge."

Last month, it was announced that Gray had passed away aged 85. He was known for novels such as Lanark and Poor Things, which are both set in Glasgow where he was born.

His public murals are visible across the city, with further pieces on display in the V&A and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

One of his most famous murals spans the ceiling of the Oran Mor pub and restaurant in the west end of Glasgow.

Gray left his body to science.