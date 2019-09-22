Scottish porn star said she would murder "unfamous" officers at Edinburgh train station

A Scottish porn star told cops she was a cousin of Meghan Markle and would rape and murder the officers during a drunken tirade at an Edinburgh train station.

Vineeta Whyte also told two PCs she “can’t wait until Prince William cuts your heads off” when she lost the plot at the officers earlier this year.

Whyte, from Fauldhouse, West Lothian, used the royal insults after she had been pulled up for shouting and swearing at football fans at the capital’s Waverley Station.

The ex-glamour girl - who claims to have had relationships with several high profile names including Robbie Williams and Eminem - called one officer “ugly" and "unfamous".

Whyte, who uses the stage name of Kimberley Lee, threatened another PC by claiming her nine-year-old son will “murder your whole family” when he turns 16.

Whyte, 38, represented herself during a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday where she pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, uttering threats and uttering sexual remarks to police officers at Waverley train station.

Fiscal Lynsay Magro told the court Whyte was spotted acting unruly while she sat at the station’s Platform 14 at around 11.35pm on March 29 this year.

Ms Magro said: “She was restrained after acting aggressively towards a group of singing football fans and she was placed in handcuffs. The accused began to act erratically.

“She continued to act aggressively and [told one officer] ‘I cant wait until Prince William cuts your f**king head off’.

“Meghan Markle is my f**king cousin and when my son turns 16 he is going to come and murder your whole family.”

The fiscal added Whyte continued to abuse the officers and said: “You are getting raped and murdered when I get out of here.”

Whyte, who has also claimed she was once engaged to Death Row Scot Kenny Richey, told the court she admitted abusing the police officers because she was “highly intoxicated” at the time.

Whyte told the court: “What I said was really disgusting and I am sorry for what I said - I am not usually like that.

“I did not mean any of the threats I made at all.”

Sheriff Adrian Cottam noted Whyte had several similar convictions on her record and deferred sentence for reports to next month.

Whyte claims to have been romantically linked with stars including former Take That star Robbie Williams, US rap star Eminem and Libertine’s guitarist Pete Doherty.

Her LinkedIn profile states she had “high profile relationships” with the music stars and that she has appeared in articles with lads mags Nuts and Maxim.