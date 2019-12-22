Scottish police officer dies suddenly in police station

Have your say

A police officer has died suddenly while off duty.

The 42-year-old was found dead at Greenock Police Station yesterday and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Greenock Police Club has changed their Facebook profile picture to The Thin Blue Line in tribute.

Speaking to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record, Detective Superintendent Mark Bell of Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Division, said: "We can sadly confirm that a serving officer died at Greenock Police Station on Saturday, 21 December, 2019.

"Enquiries remain ongoing, but the 42-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Support is being provided to family, and his colleagues, at this incredibly difficult time and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

