Scottish mum does charity swim in memory of son who drowned in Amsterdam canal

A mother whose son drowned after falling into an Amsterdam canal is to take part in a 20k charity relay swim in the loch where his ashes are scattered.

Christopher Nelson, 24, was on holiday in the Dutch city with his fiancee in 2015 when the incident happened, leaving his mother Donna with an immense fear of water ever since.

Donna and her son Christopher before he drowned after falling into an Amsterdam canal picture: ECH Charity/PA Wire

Despite this, the 49-year-old has been taking adult swimming lessons ahead of the charity challenge at St Mary's Loch in Selkirk on Saturday May 16.

Ms Nelson will be joined by friends in the open water swim, which will mark a milestone for their fundraising efforts and her own personal battles.

She said: "I've not been in a swimming pool since Christopher died - even when I stand in the shower, I can't put my face under the water.

"There hasn't been a morning in the last four years where I've stood in the shower and not thought about what happened to my son.

"It has taken me weeks to put my face under the water at my swimming lessons.

"I didn't understand how quiet it was under there - it makes me think: 'Was it quiet for Christopher?'

"I hope this challenge will help me find peace somehow."

She added: "Christopher was a mad sports person as a little boy so we were on first name terms with the A&E staff at the Sick Kids as he had so many sports-related injuries.

"He was very athletic and used to really inspire me to do things I would never do. He encouraged me to do the Couch to 5K and used to send me music to run to.

"He was my inspiration for most things in life.

"He would never believe that I would take swimming lessons and especially not that I would swim in open water."

It is not the first challenge Ms Nelson and her friends - also known as "Donna's Prosecco Posse" or #TeamNelson - have taken on.

They have raised more than £30,000 for the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity - which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children - by completing a series of fundraising challenges since 2015 including Tough Mudder and a 200-mile cycle.

Rachel Baxter, the hospital's fundraising director, said: "We are enormously grateful to be Christopher's family's chosen charity.

"Donna is hugely admirable and inspiring, and we wish her the very best of luck with this new challenge.

"The money they are raising will have a huge impact on the lives of children, young people and their families and make a phenomenal difference during their time in hospital.

"We cannot thank the family enough for their incredible continued support."

Ms Nelson added: "When I complete my challenges, I'm always sobbing my eyes out but also have such a sense of relief.

"Afterwards, I always look up to the sky and say 'love you son' and have a moment with him.

"I couldn't think of a bigger challenge than this one but I'm doing it for Christopher, so that his legacy and his name will live on forever.

"By hook or by crook - I will cross the finish line."