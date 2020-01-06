Scottish mother found dead by daughter after falling out of bed on New Year's Day

Have your say

The family of a tragic Scottish mother are raising funds for her funeral.

Michelle Clougherty was found dead by her husband Alan and daughter after she fell out of bed at their home in Glasgow on New Year's Day.

The 40-year-old had been with her husband for 22 years.

Despite attempts to save her, Michelle, who worked in a care unit, was pronounced dead.

One family friend, Caroline McLaggan, spoke to national newspaper the Daily Record

She said: "Alan walked in to his bedroom with nine-year-old daughter to find his beloved wife and mother of his child lying lifeless.

"Michelle had fallen out of the family bed after an early night and it is believed she sustained injuries that led to her tragic death.

"You can only imagine the trauma that this discovery has had not only on Alan, but his poor daughter at such a sensitive age and stage in her life.

"This poor little girl had to witness her dad attempt to resuscitate mum - anything we can do to help ease this pain would be much appreciated.'

A JustGiving page has now been set up to raise £5,000 to help cover funeral costs for Michelle's family.