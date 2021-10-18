The seal had been spotted with the can in its mouth in Belfast Harbour earlier this month.

Over the weekend military police at a base in Clyde were able to approach the seal and remove the Red Bull can from its lower jaw.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “MoD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers freed this animal in distress and would urge people to take extra care in how they dispose of their rubbish near any waterway.”

A generic picture of the seal.

Earlier in the month there were unsuccessful attempts to help the seal by the Lagan Search and Rescue Team, working with police, Belfast Independent Lifeboat and charity Debbie Doolittle’s Wild Life along with specialists from Exploris Aquarium Seal Sanctuary.