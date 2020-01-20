Scottish man, 86, in critical condition following two-car crash

An 86-year-old man is in a critical condition following a two-car crash in Aberdeen.



The collision happened on the A96, Great Northern Road, near Station Road at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

The collision happened on the A96, Great Northern Road, near Station Road at around 7.15pm on Sunday. Picture: JPIMEDIA

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the 86-year-old is in a critical condition.

READ MORE - Harry and Meghan were told: You must choose between personal freedom or royal duty

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a grey Audi and a blue Renault Clio.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Department, said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

"We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles beforehand, or if they have information about a dark-coloured car that passed the collision location at that time.

"Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the vehicles involved or the collision itself who has not yet come forward should contact us by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote incident number 3082 of the 19th January."



READ MORE - Dying woman, with two weeks to live, saves for her own funeral after her sister and dad both die