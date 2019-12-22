Scottish library opens doors on Christmas day to help homeless and lonely

A library is to open its doors on Christmas Day, helping the homeless and those who would otherwise be on their own to celebrate.

Rutherglen Library in South Lanarkshire will be open between 11am and 2pm on December 25, with staff planning a festive film screening.

Staff have made a kind-hearted gesture. Picture: Googlemaps

It is the second year the library has opened up on Christmas Day, with Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop hailing the initiative.

She said: "Rutherglen Library fulfils a need in the community, and this does not go away during the festive period. I commend staff who are willing to take time out of their holiday to make this Christmas a happy one for others."

Ms Hyslop added: "Libraries are at the heart of our communities, welcoming people in and serving a wider social purpose. The Scottish Government places great importance on them to empower, to tackle inequality, and to reduce isolation."

READ MORE - Staff at The Range threaten to walk out after 'freezing' cashier was suspended just before Christmas for borrowing bodywarmer



John Ross, leader of South Lanarkshire Council, said: "I have to pay tremendous credit to the staff, who give up their own time to ensure people are not isolated over the Christmas period.

"This will be the second time they have opened on Christmas Day, and I know last year more than 40 people visited.

"Everyone is welcome, you don't need to let anyone know your reason for coming along other than to share a community experience with other people on a day which can be very lonely for some individuals."

READ MORE - New Fife festival cashes in on the Man in Black