Scottish kiltmaker launches world's first vegan tartan

An animal-friendly kilt company has launched the world's first vegan tartan.

Kilts are traditionally made using wool, but Slanj Kilts, based in Glasgow, uses polyester viscose to create the tartan.

Faux leather is used to make the kilt straps.

The company, which has kilt and trews stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, officially registered the new product with The Scottish Register of Tartans in June, ahead of the launch this month.

Demand for the new tartan has been high, with orders coming in from across the UK and as far afield as Australia.

Priced at £35 per metre for cloth, the kilt will be available at £250 for a six yard casual format, and £315 for the more traditional eight yard version.

The vegan range includes kilts, trousers, ties and bowties, and Slanj Kilts is also working on new accessories, including vegan sporrans.

The launch follows the success of the officially-registered 'Pride of LGBT' tartan, which made its global runway debut on New York's catwalks during the city's Scotland Week 2019 events earlier this year.

Research by the Vegan Society revealed that 19 per cent of British adults have cut down on buying meat and regularly vet cosmetics and toiletries for animal testing.

Some 13 per cent actively choose meat-free or dairy-free meals when eating out, and 51 per cent of those surveyed were happy to see vegan food in shops and restaurants Slanj Kilts co-founder Brian Halley said: "We came up with the idea a couple of months ago.

"It was just the growing demand for products without any animal materials in them at all and to cater for that market.

"Kilts are traditionally wool so we had to get a special polyester viscose material, but we're hoping to get more vegan fibres, like hemp.

"You can also use soya and bamboo.

"It's the world's first vegan tartan, the one and only.

"We've got orders already for the kilts and we've got trousers going out to Australia."