Scottish islanders in "state of disbelief" after local man killed in Benidorm during golf trip

Have your say

Scottish islanders have been left in a "state of disbelief" after a local man was killed during a night out in Benidorm

Stuart MacNeill, 42, who lived in Islay, died after being knocked over by a car.

He was said to be on a golf trip with friends when he was killed on the Spanish resort on Friday night.

READ MORE - Families ill with vomiting bugs and diarrhoea after sewage floods Scottish caravan park

Stuart, who worked for Scottish Power worker, was described as "generous" and "a real character" by friends, reports The Daily Record.

READ MORE - British couple have not told anyone their baby's gender so they can 'just be themselves'

The newspaper said had been out at a club with the group but decided to go home early when the ­incident happened.

A family member, who did not want to be named, told the newspaper: “Stuart was a real character and didn’t have a bad bone in his body. There is not a person on Islay who wouldn’t have known him and the whole place is in mourning.

“Stuart was such a generous character and he had a great sense of humour.

“People are in a state of disbelief that he has gone so suddenly.”

Stuart had completed several road races, including marathons in Stirling and on Islay.