Scottish inn named in top 16 pubs in Britain - here’s why and the full list of winners

A pub in Scotland has been named among the top 16 best in the UK, in the CAMRA Pub of the Year 2020 awards.

The Bridge Inn in Peebles topped the bill for bars north of the border.

Have you ever been to the Bridge Inn? (Photo: Google)

The competition is run annually to find the finest pub in the UK, with a pub in Berkshire claiming the top spot for 2020.

Cheerful and welcoming

While the Bridge Inn wasn’t crowned the overall winner, it beat hundreds of pubs across the country to be named among the UK’s 16 finest in CAMRA’s prestigious Pub of the Year competition.

Described as “cheerful” and “welcoming”, the pub was highly praised for its relaxed atmosphere.

Known locally as ‘the Trust’ the pub has a bright and comfortable bar, which is decorated with jugs, bottles, pictures of old Peebles, and displays relating to outdoor pursuits.

Pub-goers can get warm in its cosy corner where a log burner sits, while there is a small room to the rear offering additional space. The mosaic entrance floor also shows that it was once the Tweedside Inn.

During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy a drink while soaking up some rays on the sun trap patio, overlooking the river and hills beyond.

CAMRA’s National Director, Ben Wilkinson, said: “The top 16 contenders boast the perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub – great service, a welcoming atmosphere, fantastic decor, great value for money and most importantly, quality real ale.

“As our Summer of Pub initiative comes to a close, we’d like to encourage the nation’s beer drinkers to seek out these extraordinary pubs, which have been individually judged by our volunteers, ensuring a high degree of impartiality and integrity in their nomination.

How are the awards judged?

Pubs in the annual competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on a number of criteria.

These include the pub atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and the quality of the beer.

The top 16

The best pubs in the country have been highlighted in the national competition since 1998, with the awards intended to showcase quality venues across the UK that are worth seeking out and visiting.

A total of 16 pubs are selected in the shortlist, before being whittled down to four finalists.

These are the all 16 pubs that made the cut:

- Central Southern – Bell, Aldworth, Berkshire

- East Anglia – Red Lion, Preston, Hertfordshire

- East Midlands – Smithfield, Derby, Derbyshire

- Greater Manchester – Flying Horse Hotel, Rochdale

- Kent – The Admirals Arm, Queenborough

- London – Hope, Carshalton

- Merseyside – Cricketers Arms, St. Helens

- North East – Grey Horse, Consett

- Scotland & Northern Ireland – Bridge Inn, Peebles

- South West – Tom Cobley, Spreyton, Devon

- Surrey / Sussex – Hornet, Chichester, Sussex

- Wales – Mansel Arms, Porthyrhyd, Carmarthenshire

- Wessex – The Firkin Shed, Bournemouth

- West Midlands – Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury

- West Pennines – Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton, Lancashire

- Yorkshire – George & Dragon, Hudswell