Scottish hotel taped off after body found

A Scottish hotel was partly closed this morning after a body was found.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Drummond’s Hotel, Fife, shortly after 10am after the sudden death of a man.

Following the arrival of several police vehicles, scenes of crime officers then arrived and began to tape off parts of the hotel for further investigation.

Social media has been rife with unsubstantiated rumours, but one person said that officers from Police Scotland had been “doing door-to-door asking for anyone with CCTV to make it available for viewing” by the investigation team.

Inspector Rachael Burns of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Officers were called to an address on Balbirnie Street, Markinch on Wednesday, November 20 following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”



