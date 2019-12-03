Scottish funeral directors launches appeal to reunite families with uncollected ashes

A Scottish funeral directors has launched an appeal to reunite families with the uncollected ashes of loved ones.

Fosters Family Funeral Directors says more than 150 sets of ashes have been left unclaimed at its parlours across Scotland, including Edinburgh, with some dating as far back as 2005.

Lorna Montgomery, Branch Manager at Fosters Family Funeral Directors, said: “There can be many reasons why ashes are not collected immediately.

“In some instances we are asked to keep them so they can be scattered alongside the ashes of another family member at a later date.

“However funerals can be hard for grieving families, and sometimes coming in to collect ashes can prove difficult. There are also cases where people have simply moved address and it can be challenging for us to trace them.

“We would love to help reunite people with the ashes of their loved ones in Edinburgh, especially at this time of year and that’s why we are calling on families to get in touch.”

Anyone who wishes to enquire about unclaimed ashes can contact their local Fosters funeral parlour where the cremation was organised, or alternatively can contact the 24 hour care line on 0800 121 8090.

READ MORE - Takeaway owners fume after teachers in high-vis jackets stop pupils from entering food shops on way home



READ MORE - Luxury skincare brand loses £8million in Black Friday pricing blunder