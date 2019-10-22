Scottish director Cora Bissett warns: Theatres are too afraid to give women work

One of Scotland’s leading theatre-makers has warned women are being dogged by huge “disparity” over acting, writing and directing work.

Cora Bissett, the award-winning creator of the hit stage shows Road Kill, Glasgow Girls and What Girls Are Made Of, called for theatres to be less afraid of hiring women.

She has blamed a “history of white middle-class males running all the institutions” for a legacy of a dearth of opportunities and called for action to fast-track rising talent.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Bissett said she was forced to set up her own theatre company a decade ago in despair at the lack of diversity in Scottish theatre. Bissett, now an associate director with the National Theatre of Scotland, said a “real concert effort on all fronts” was needed to ensure proper equality in the industry.

Bissett originally made her name in the music industry, before moving into acting and directing. Interviewed by singer-songwriter Ricky Ross, Bissett recalled setting up her own theatre company in “genuine frustration” at being offered bit-part roles, including as a prostitute in Taggart, and the lack of strong female characters on stage.

Bissett’s most recent show, What Girls Are Made Of, which she wrote after rediscovering her own teenager diaries, also saw her reflect on what it means to her to be bringing up a young daughter in the current era.

She said: “When I started out directing, it was a mixture of following my heart and seeing a very apparent need. The notion that I could maybe direct my own work came from a very frustrated place of being a jobbing actor. I was going: ‘Really? Is this it? This isn’t what I set out to do.’ I was seeing so many stories that I wanted to see told on stage.

“I thought: ‘OK, if no-one’s doing it and no-one’s given me that platform I’m just going to have to make that platform.

“I very deliberately set up my company to put really powerful female roles on stage – complex, brilliant characters – but also look at stories of diversity.

“I’ve had some brilliant women help me, but there is certainly a disparity in opportunities. There’s a whole generation of female directors not getting an opportunity to direct for bigger stages.

“No-one’s going to take the gamble on them because there’s just not been the opportunities for them. It goes for writers as well. People are always frightened of taking the gamble, but if you don’t give people opportunities how are any of us ever going to learn?

“There has to be more fearlessness and more support. There needs to be a real concerted effort on all fronts, to create support, not to allow people to fail, but to learn on the job.”