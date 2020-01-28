Scottish children's hospice gifted huge Loch Lomond estate plus one million pounds

A Scottish children's hospice has been left overwhelmed after being gifted a serene 133-acre estate overlooking Loch Lomond plus a one million pound donation.



Ecstatic trustees and volunteers at Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) announced the charity has been gifted the Ardoch Estate in West Dunbartonshire in addition to the huge cash sum by the Ardoch Foundation.



They say the total gift to the charity, which specialises in providing care for children across Scotland facing life-shortening conditions, will make a deep impact on CHAS's goal to reach more families up and down the country.

READ MORE: Heartbreaking childrens’ hospice stories told by families

READ MORE: Edinburgh supporters raise £64k for CHAS children’s hospice



The act of philanthropy comes from Peter Armitage and his family who purchased the estate in 2006 and set up the Ardoch Foundation as a social enterprise, mainly to benefit children's charities.



The family have taken the difficult decision to close the foundation and transfer its assets, which include an 18-bedroom conference centre, an event space, cottages and 133 acres of beautiful countryside overlooking the picturesque Loch Lomond.



However, the charity says the Ardoch Estate will not become a hospice. Instead, the site will be used by CHAS as a means of extending its palliative care, and provide a holiday retreat for the siblings of children visiting its hospices elsewhere, as well as supporting events for CHAS families, in a place "where they can breathe and draw in the calmness and beauty of the environment".



Chiefs at the charity say the estate could also be used as a centre of learning for palliative care, supporting learning for families, volunteers and staff from CHAS, the NHS and many other partners, as well as retaining a commercial function to bring in income for CHAS.



Making the announcement, Maria McGill, CEO of CHAS, said: "It was a huge surprise when the initial approach came from the Armitage family, because Peter saw a perfect fit between CHAS and Ardoch.



"Whilst excited at the prospect, it was an unexpected development for us. We took our time to do due diligence and carefully consider this amazing gift to ensure that we could make the best use of it whilst maintaining our focus on supporting children with life-shortening conditions.



"We are thrilled that this has been made possible through the kind generosity of Peter Armitage and his family."



Rami Okasha, who takes up post as the new CEO of CHAS on 1 February, said: “This is momentous for CHAS, the children and the families we support. We will not use Ardoch as a hospice because we have set ourselves challenging strategic goals, including reaching more people in innovative and diverse ways. We are also developing our palliative services in collaboration with others, supporting staff and volunteers and increasing fundraising activity. The gift of Ardoch gives CHAS an unparalleled opportunity to do all of this in a timescale we could never have dreamed of.”



CHAS currently operates two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.



Owning Ardoch will transform the numbers the charity can work with in future.



Peter Armitage explained why CHAS was the preferred charity for the Ardoch Estate: “When I first visited Ardoch in 2006 it took my breath away and lifted my spirits, it still does. I want as many people as possible to have the same experience, especially those who are at turning points in their lives.



"Ardoch has a canny way of putting everything in perspective, it generates hope, joy, laughter and friendships. Our neighbours, CHAS, can leverage this magic and share it much more widely than I can. Ardoch has a very exciting future ahead.”

Although the assets will be handed over mid-2020, CHAS will take over the operational responsibilities in 2021.



Rami Okasha takes over as CEO at CHAS from Maria McGill. Picture: Contributed