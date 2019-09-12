Scottish Borders Pipe Band takes sound of Scotland to Spain for international festival

Have your say

Border musicians took the sights and sounds of Scotland to an international stage last week with a visit to Spain.

Scottish Borders Pipe Band performed at the three-day Getxo International Folk Festival in Bilbao.

Its sixth return visit since 2000 saw 16 members of the Stow-based band, led by pipe major Stuart Robinson, perform at various locations across the city including the world-famous Guggenheim museum.

The pipers and drummers from across the Borders promoted the folk festival among the hundreds of townsfolk who gathered to witness street parades and main square performances, before opening a main stage concert each evening.

Tons of music-fans filled the pews each night with this year’s festival receiving rave reviews.

Pipe major Stuart said: “It was an honour to be invited back to Getxo to join other musicians from across the globe for the folk festival.

“It’s always a pleasure to play amongst other bands when abroad.”

Closer to home the Scottish Borders Pipe Band competes in grade 3b and is now looking ahead to next season’s competition scene.

New members are always welcome and can contact the band by searching Scottish Borders Pipe Band on Facebook or contacting pipe major Stuart Robinson.