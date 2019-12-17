Scottish beautician left fighting for her life 'after being crushed by falling sofa'

A Scottish beautician was left needing serious medical care and fighting for her life after a sofa reportedly fell from a tenement roof and crushed her.

Edita Butkeviciut, 30, was on her lunch break in Aberdeen when the piece of furniture slammed into her from above.

The incident happened around the back of the Nailco nail bar in Aberdeen.

The beauty technician is now in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and is expected to need seven weeks of recovery after having surgery on multiple broken bones and a fractured spine, reports The Sun.

Ms Butkeviciut was pinned under the sofa at the back of Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street for around 40 minutes before her screams were heard.

Speaking to The Sun her boyfriend Daniel Ferreira, 31, said: “It’s been a crazy few days. The doctors have been unbelievably good to her.

“They said Edita is lucky to be alive. She means the world to me.

“I’ve barely been away from the hospital since it happened. She has been sleeping a lot due to the pain in her shoulder and the impact of the injuries.”



Ms Butkeviciut, originally from Lithuania, had worked at the salon for about four months before the incident.

The incident happened when she went out into the shop's backyard to put some rubbish out.

It is understood the sofa fell from a roof immediately above Edita.

Two men have been charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Aberdeen have charged two men aged 31 and 26 after a 30-year-old woman was injured by a sofa that was allegedly thrown from a building in the city centre area on December 7.

“The woman was taken to ARI by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”