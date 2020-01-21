Scottish baby boy savagely attacked by dog reunites with the crew who saved him

A young baby who was brutally attacked by a dog has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who rescued him.

Four-month-old James Davidson from Glen Esk in Angus was attacked by one of the family's dogs as he lay in his pram.

Baby James Davidson was brutally attacked by a dog before SCAA came to the rescue picture: SCAA

He suffered extensive injuries to his head and neck in the attack, including a punctured windpipe.

But thanks to quick-moving paramedics, baby James's life was saved.

His parents Morven and Derek Davidson from remote Glen Esk in Angus travelled to Perth Airport to say "thank you" in an emotional reunion with the crew of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) that flew to the rescue.

"I just looked away for a minute and when I heard him cry out I turned to see our terrier on the pram," said Morven. "The dog jumped down as soon as I shouted but one look at James told me he was badly injured."

James and his parents reunited with the paramedics who rescued him from the savage attack picture: SCAA

"We can't thank them enough," said the couple. "Their expertise and fast actions saved our little boy. We owe them his life."

SCAA was quickly on the scene and paramedic Darren O'Brien assessed James.

He said: "Getting him quickly to theatre was crucial and we alerted the surgical team at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to the infant's injuries, ensuring they were ready to act as soon as we got there.

"I never took my eyes off him throughout the entire flight. We couldn't let him drift off to sleep and I was monitoring him every second in case he deteriorated and we had to intervene. It really was a race against time.

Baby James in the hands of one of the paramedics who saved him picture: SCAA

"As paramedics, you try not to invest emotionally in your patients but it's extremely difficult when a wee one's involved. And James was touch and go.

"To see him alert and healthy and happy is what makes this job worthwhile and we're so touched that the family has come to visit. We're really humbled and it means a huge amount to us all.

"It's a very special day - getting a cuddle from a real wee fighter. It's awesome."

Captain Shaun Rose wasted no time getting baby James to the hospital on the day of the attack.

"I saw the look in the paramedics' eyes and knew we were on the clock," said Shaun.

"This little chap needed us to move fast so we did - getting him to hospital in about 15 minutes."

Following three days in the High Dependency Unit and a series of operations, James has now made a full recovery following the attack in December last year.