Scottish Ambulance Service deal with more than 2,500 calls on 'exceptionally busy' Hogmanay

The ambulance service dealt with more than 2,500 calls on Hogmanay, one of the busiest nights of the year.

Additional call handlers, dispatchers, ambulance crews and support staff were on duty to deal with the high levels of demand on New Year's Eve.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said its control centres handled 2,547 calls between 7pm on December 31 and 7am on January 1, a 2.7 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Chief executive Pauline Howie praised all the staff involved.

She said: "Our frontline staff have coped with an exceptionally busy period over Hogmanay.

"It was a real challenge this year, as it has been over the whole festive period, but day in, day out our staff have constantly risen to the challenges and have shown real dedication.

"They have all done a great job and have helped us continue to deliver the highest possible level of care to patients across Scotland.

"I would like to thank all our fantastic staff for their hard work in 2019 caring for patients and saving lives and I wish them a very happy new year."