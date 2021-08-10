Scott Wares, aged 33 from Wick, has been formally identified as the man who died following a road crash on the B876 at Castletown, near Thurso on Sunday.

Mr Wares was last seen on Wednesday evening and officers have been searching for him, issuing public appeals for information and help.

Sadly, Mr Wares died after the red Vauxhall Insignia he was driving left the road. The crash was reported to police around 8.40 am on August 8.

His relatives are aware.

Sergeant Kate Park, of Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Mr Wares, who was alone in the car, had been reported missing from Wick on Thursday, 5 August, 2021.

"Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace him and we'd like to thank the public for assisting us."Sadly, Mr Wares died following the crash and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police as soon as possible. I'd also ask motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the B876, the main road between Wick and Castletown, in the early hours of Sunday morning to check their footage as it could be of significance to our investigation. Any property owners along this route with CCTV covering the road are also asked to review any footage.“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1138 of Sunday, 8 August, 2021."

