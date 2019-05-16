Scots landowner who lost three childen in Sri Lanka attacks says thanks

The Povlsen family has written an open letter thanking the people of Scotland for the words of comfort that “fortified” them after the devastating loss of three of their four children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne, who are Scotland’s largest landowners, said the many messages they have received in the aftermath of the tragedy had “touched our hearts.”

FILE - In this May 27, 2018 file photo, Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne Holch Povlsen arrive for the 50th birthday celebrations for Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik in Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Danish media is saying three of the four children of Danish business tycoon, Anders Holch Povlsen, who is allegedly the Nordic country's richest man and a major private landowner in Britain have died in the Sri Lanka bombings on Sunday April 21, 2019. (Olufson Jonas/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

In the letter, placed as a full page advert in today’s edition of The Scotsman, the couple extended their love and “deepest appreciation” to wellwishers.

It comes less than a month after the Danish billionaire and his family were caught up in a series of bomb attacks on hotels and churches in the island nation which left 253 people dead.

They included the Povlsens’s children, Alfred, five, Agnes, 12, and Alma, 15. Their youngest daughter, Astrid, ten, survived. The family were on holiday at the Shangri La hotel in Colombo, one of those targeted during the Easter Sunday attacks.

The open letter features the initials of the Christian names of the Povlsen children, along with an image of three feathers falling from the sky.

The message, which begins with a “thank you,” states: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, sympathy and many warming thoughts we have received following the tragic loss of our three beloved and beautiful children; Alfred, Agnes, and Alma.

“The Scottish Highlands has granted us abiding, special memories for our family. It is for this reason that the many words of comfort have fortified us and touched our hearts.”

It adds: “Our thoughts and condolences go to the many other innocent families who also lost their loved ones in the tragedy in Sri Lanka.

“In the immense sadness, we are genuinely grateful that we remain united with our daughter, Astrid.

“The loving memory of our three children, their wonderful spirit and souls will always be in our hearts.”

The Povlsens own more than 220,000 acres across the Highlands, and have committed to rewilding vast swathes of land through their Wildland venture.