Scots girl, 4, to have birthmark removed after 'kids and adults point and laugh' at her

A four-year-old girl is desperate to have a birthmark removed from her face after being tormented by bullies who call her 'ugly'.

Little Laila McLatchie said children and adults 'point and laugh' at the ulcerated hemangioma growth on her face which she has had since birth.

Picture: Laura McLatchie/SWNS

Her mum Laura McLatchie, 33, has been left 'heartbroken' at her young daughter getting picked on by cruel children who refuse to play with her.

The devastated youngster has now become extremely insecure and withdrawn, often asking her mum why can't she just be 'normal' and look like her sister.

A hemangioma is a collection of small blood vessels which form a lump under the skin and their cause is not fully known.

Hemangiomas can be superficial or deep, with a raised, red area on the surface of the skin, and a bluish swelling of abnormal blood vessels deeper in the skin.

Laura said doctors promised to remove the growth by the time Laila was four-and-a-half but the schoolgirl has now been put on another waiting list for two more years.

Determined to get the surgery as soon as possible to stop the bullying, Laura - who runs her own laundry services business - plans to take her daughter for private surgery.

But it's going to cost around £3,000 for Laura to take Laila to a private clinic 140 miles away in Newcastle.

Laura from Cumnock, East Ayrshire, said: "This is the largest it has ever been.

"She's being teased at school and in the street by adults and children.

"People pass her in the street and point and laugh or ask questions and she really doesn't like it.

"She's very conscious of it she doesn't like anyone talking about it or touching it.

"People point and laugh at her saying she's ugly it's really bothering her.

"She feels she needs to explain what it is to everyone because no one wants to play with her.

"My daughter is being teased at school for the 'lump' as they call it."

"We were told by the NHS that is a lot of cases they would perform surgery at the age of four-and-a-half.

"We attended the hospital for her birthmark removal to be told she had been placed on another one to two years waiting list due to the lack of paediatricians for cosmetic surgery.

"I have found out that I can get the same treatment much sooner on private health care in Surrey but need help."

In a bid to stop the bullies and 'funny stares' Laura has launched a fundraising drive and has so far raised £260.

She added: "As a mother I cannot let her go through this for another two years.

"Especially when it can be taken away."