Scots 'dissatisfied' with portrayal on BBC, regulator warns

People in Scotland are "dissatisfied" with how they are portrayed on the BBC - as well as older women and those from lower socio-economic groups, the media regulator has warned.

The media regulator said that the BBC "may not be sustainable in its current form" and is risking a 'lost generation' - if it fails to regain younger audiences who are increasingly tuning out of its services.

Ofcom’s annual report on the BBC, published today, assesses the corporation’s performance over the period from April last year to March.

It said that while the BBC is generally serving viewers and listeners well, it is "vulnerable" to a rapidly changing media landscape which it needs to tackle - or lose a generation of potential licence-fee payers.

Last year, for the first time, less than half of young people aged 16-24 tuned into BBC TV channels in an average week. People aged 16-34 spent an average of one hour and 12 minutes with the BBC every day – five minutes less than the previous year, and half as much time as audiences overall. It warned that after several years of stability, the proportion of children aged 4-6 who watch CBeebies each week fell, from 39 per cent to 34 per cent.

The regulator said that the BBC must do "much more" to connect with today’s children and younger adults – through relevant, appealing, and well-placed content, despite attempts to engage and retain younger audiences by launching BBC Sounds and making programmes available for longer on iPlayer.

Sharon White, Ofcom chief executive, said: “The BBC is still a vital, valued part of British culture. But we’re concerned that a new generation is tuning out of its services. So the BBC must set out bolder plans to connect with younger viewers and listeners.

“We also want the BBC to broaden the appeal of its news, which some viewers and listeners feel isn’t relevant to their lives. And the BBC must find ways to be more distinctive online, where our research shows younger people are passing it by.”

The report praised the BBC for continuing to perform well on editorial standards and output. It said in the vast majority of cases Ofcom considered during the year, the BBC was meeting the standards of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, as well as its regulatory conditions.