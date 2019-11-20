Scots couple heartbroken as daughter stillborn after no C-section performed at 37 weeks despite 'high risk' pregnancy

A young couple have told of their grief after their daughter was stillborn and called on an investigation after a C-section at 37 weeks was not performed, despite the pregnancy being deemed high risk.



Kirstyanne Mackie, 20, and partner Ryan Brown, 23, expected to bring a healthy baby girl home - but instead are struggling to cope with their loss.

Medics had warned them that a Caesarian section would need to be performed at 37 weeks, two weeks before Kirstyanne's due date of November 5.

The pregnancy was deemed high risk as Kirstyanne's blood type is rhesus negative B, while her baby was rhesus positive - posing a risk of stillbirth due to antibodies.

Kirstyanne claims she last saw a consultant at 35 weeks and heard nothing from then on.

She delivered baby Amelia-Rose on November 7, at University Hospital Crosshouse in Ayrshire, two days after her due date - but the baby was stillborn.

The young mum claims she was told she would be given privacy during the delivery due to the circumstances, but instead had to give birth on a maternity ward - surrounded by the cries of newborn babies, which added to her trauma.

The couple are demanding answers from NHS Ayrshire and Arran, which runs the hospital - previously at the centre of a scandal surrounding a maternity unit.

Kirstyanne said: "I feel so horrible and neglected.

"They just kept on telling me they wouldn't leave me to go past 37 weeks as it could cause the baby to be stillborn, and they did.

"That's what happened to my wee girl and now she's not here with us."

The family, from Ayr, South Ayrshire, are now trying to fundraise to pay for a funeral for Amelia-Rose.

Ryan said: "At the end of October a C-section should have been performed.

"From the start of the pregnancy we were told it was high risk and that if it went beyond 37 weeks there was a high risk of stillbirth.

"At about 35 weeks she went to hospital complaining of bleeding, and we saw the consultant.

"She told them about bleeding and tightening in her stomach.

"I prepared myself for holding my wee girl, but now we are planning her funeral."

On November 5 - Kirstyanne's due date - doctors struggled to find a heartbeat, and noticed that it had begun to fall.

They gave her a tablet to induce the birth, and she delivered Amelia-Rose on November 7, just after midnight.

Ryan praised the midwives who comforted the family and talked to their baby as if she was just like the healthy newborns on the maternity ward.

He said: "The midwives were absolutely fantastic, they were spot on.

"But I'm not going to settle for excuses, I want answers.

"There was a duty of care to me and my family.

"I know this could have been prevented, if someone had read the medical notes."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death and the family is hopeful it will provide answers.

On Tuesday [November 19], the couple said their final goodbyes to their daughter - but are still trying to fundraise to pay for her funeral.

Ryan added: "We are trying to be strong for other wee girl.

"That's the thing that's keeping us going."

Tracy Dalrymple, assistant general manager of University Hospital Crosshouse, said: "The loss of a baby is always tragic and our condolences and thoughts are with Ms Mackie and her family at this time.

"NHS Ayrshire & Arran cannot comment on individual patients but we would encourage Ms Mackie to contact us directly with any concerns about the care or treatment she received.

"This allows us to investigate and provide feedback."

