Scotland’s Home of the Year: Take a look inside this week's Glaswegian contenders which wowed Kate Spiers, Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus including an eclectic Georgian renovation and stunning Glasgow townhouse
Take a look inside this week’s contenders for Scotland’s home of the year in Glasgow and the Clyde Valley including an eclectic Georgian renovation and a stunning townhouse.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:43 pm
A period pink property in Killearn competed with a Victorian terrace and a townhouse in Glasgow in the ninth episode of the popular BBC Scotland series, which aired on Wednesday evening.
Here’s a look inside all three of the glamorous homes:
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Page 1 of 4