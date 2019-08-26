Fans at the Scotland v France game at Murrayfield.

Scotland v France at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium - can you spot yourself in our fans picture gallery?

Scotland battled to a 17-14 victory against France on Saturday in the second of their Rugby World Cup warm-up games.

More than 66,000 fans descended on Murrayfield for the game on what was a hot and sunny afternoon in the Capital. Did you make it into our fan gallery?

Oscar Palmer, nine, Annice Palmer and Leanne Cassells

1. Scotland v France

Dawn Walton, Hunter Walton, six, and Jon Walton.

2. Scotland v France

Tracy and Alan Paterson.

3. Scotland v France

Richard Shuttleworth and friends/family on his stag do and heading to the rugby.

4. Scotland v France

